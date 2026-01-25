Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Added to injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Quickley is now questionable for Sunday's game against Oklahoma City due to right ankle soreness.
Quickley wasn't part of the Raptors' initial injury report, but he's since been downgraded to questionable. While the ankle injury seems minor, it could prevent him from suiting up Sunday. If that's the case, Jamal Shead would likely jump back into the starting lineup.
