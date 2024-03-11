Quickley is questionable for Monday's game against Denver due to a left hip flexor strain, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reports.

Quickley wasn't listed on the initial injury report for Monday but is now in danger of missing his first game since Jan. 30. The former Knick has been on a roll since the All-Star break, as he's averaging 21.8 points, 8.1 assists, 6.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 36.9 minutes over his last nine appearances.