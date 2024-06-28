Quickley agreed to sign a five-year, $175 million contract with the Raptors on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The Raptors acquired the 25-year-old from the Knicks in December, and he turned up his game in Toronto as he started in all 38 appearances. Quickley averaged 18.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 0.9 steals in 33.3 minutes while shooting 39.5 percent from deep for the Raptors. He was entering the 2024-25 campaign as a restricted free agent but has now secured a massive deal shortly after teammate Scottie Barnes agreed to a max contract.