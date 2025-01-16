Now Playing

Quickley (groin) won't play in Friday's game versus the Bucks, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Quickley's absence streak will extend to three games Friday due to a left groin strain. Davion Mitchell will likely continue to start until he's able to return to action. Quickley's next chance to suit up is Tuesday's matchup with Orlando.

