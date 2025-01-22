Quickley (hip) will not play Thursday against the Hawks, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Quickley has yet to return to full practice and will miss his fifth game in a row Thursday. He continues to be ruled out a day in advance of games as well, and that's typically not a good sign. His next chance to play comes Saturday against the Hawks.
