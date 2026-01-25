default-cbs-image
Quickley (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Thunder.

Quickley was added to the injury report ahead of Sunday's game due to right ankle soreness, but he will be able to play through it. Over his last four games, Quickley has averaged 21.8 points, 8.0 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 33.3 minutes per contest.

