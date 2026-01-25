Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Available Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Quickley (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Thunder.
Quickley was added to the injury report ahead of Sunday's game due to right ankle soreness, but he will be able to play through it. Over his last four games, Quickley has averaged 21.8 points, 8.0 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 33.3 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Added to injury report•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Matches career high with 40 points•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Available Sunday•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Won't play Friday•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Downgraded to doubtful•