Quickley (back) is available for Sunday's game against the Lakers, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Quickley will shed his questionable tag and return from a two-game absence due to back spasms. With the 26-year-old point guard back in the lineup, fewer minutes will be available for A.J. Lawson and Alijah Martin. Quickley has averaged 17.8 points, 5.0 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals across 34.0 minutes per game over six appearances in January.