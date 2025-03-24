Quickley (rest) will be available to play Monday against the Wizards, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
After getting the night off for Sunday's game against the Spurs, Quickley will return for the second leg of this back-to-back set. RJ Barrett will sit out Monday's game, however, meaning there will be some extra usage for Quickley to absorb.
