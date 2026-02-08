Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Available to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Quickley (ankle) will play Sunday versus the Pacers, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
As expected, Quickley will power through the ankle issue and make himself available for Sunday's game. Quickley is averaging 17.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 2.6 triples and 1.3 steals per game this season.
