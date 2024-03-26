Quickley (personal) has returned to the team and was listed out for Monday's game against the Nets due to "return to competitive conditioning", Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

Quickley had been away from the club to attend to a personal matter, but he's since rejoined the team and is presumably ramping up his activity to get back into game shape. His next opportunity to take the court will arrive Wednesday against the Knicks, and the team should know more about his availability over the next few days.