Quickley finished Friday's 117-111 win over Milwaukee with 25 points (4-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 14-15 FT), 11 rebounds, nine assists and three steals over 36 minutes.
Quickley was one assist short of a triple-double, which would have been his first. His 11 rebounds were enough for a season-high. The 24-year-old has averaged 20.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.7 steals and 2.7 triples across 30.6 minutes in three games since returning from a six-game absence.
