Quickley registered 25 points (6-13 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 9-9 FT), five assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block over 33 minutes during the Raptors' 138-117 loss to the Wizards on Friday.

Quickley scored 11 of his 25 points in the third quarter and finished Friday's game as the second-leading scorer behind Brandon Ingram (29 points). Quickley connected on all four of his three-point attempts, which is a positive sign given that he went just 8-for-38 from deep (21.1 percent) in the five games prior to Friday's contest. The sixth-year point guard will look to carry that momentum into Sunday's game against the Warriors.