Quickley (quadriceps) is available for Friday's game against Houston, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.
Quickley returned to practice as a full participant Thursday, and his three-game absence will come to an end a day later. Over his five appearances before his absence, he averaged 14.0 points, 7.2 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 34.0 minutes per game.
