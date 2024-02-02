Watch Now:

Quickley (quadriceps) is available for Friday's game against Houston, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Quickley returned to practice as a full participant Thursday, and his three-game absence will come to an end a day later. Over his five appearances before his absence, he averaged 14.0 points, 7.2 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 34.0 minutes per game.

