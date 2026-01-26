Quickley logged 23 points (7-14 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and two steals over 32 minutes during the Raptors' 103-101 win over the Thunder on Sunday.

Quickley did most of his damage from three-point range during Sunday's win, and he scored 11 of his team-high 23 points to help the Raptors close their five-game road trip with a 4-1 record. Quickley has scored at least 20 points in three of his last four outings, and over that span he has shot 61.1 percent from the field while averaging 25.3 points, 6.8 assists, 6.8 rebounds, 4.0 threes and 2.0 steals over 33.9 minutes per game.