Quickley posted 18 points (7-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt), six assists, five rebounds and three steals over 38 minutes during the Raptors' 121-112 win over the 76ers on Wednesday.

Quickley was quiet through the first three quarters of Wednesday's game, but the sixth-year point guard caught fire in the fourth frame with 11 points, nine of which came from three-point range. He also matched a season high with three steals, and his plus-eight point differential was tied for second most on the Raptors behind Scottie Barnes (plus-14). Quickley has logged at least 15 points in seven of his last eight games, and for the month of November he has averaged 17.6 points, 5.6 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals over 32.4 minutes per game.