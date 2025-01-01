Quickley (elbow) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against Brooklyn.
This news comes as a huge surprise to fantasy managers, as recent reports indicated that Quickley was still waiting to get cleared for contact. He's been sidelined since mid-November. The Raptors have been cautious with his rehab, so if he does get the green light Wednesday, it's fair to expect heavy restrictions in his first game back.
