Quickley is battling a left groin strain and is considered day-to-day, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

The Raptors previously described his injury as hip soreness, so it appears to be a little more serious. Quickley did not practice Tuesday and Lewenberg is reporting that the guard is unlikely to suit up against Boston on Wednesday. If Quickley is unable to play, Davion Mitchell would likely see extended minutes for Toronto after getting 27 against the Warriors on Monday, though he didn't do much with them -- he finished scoreless with six assists.