Quickley produced eight points (3-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt), five rebounds, 10 assists and two steals across 37 minutes during Monday's 108-100 loss to Memphis.
It's only the second time in 12 games as a Raptor that Quickley has failed to score in double digits. The fourth-year guard has been productive since being traded by the Knicks, averaging 16.7 points, 6.1 assists, 4.6 boards, 2.7 threes and 0.8 steals while starting 12 straight games for Toronto.
