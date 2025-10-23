Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Dishes eight assists in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Quickley posted 13 points (5-12 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and a steal over 29 minutes in Wednesday's 138-118 victory over Atlanta.
While it is concerning that Quickley missed all seven of his three-point attempts, he did make all of his two-point attempts, and averaged 37.8% from the three-point line in the 2024-25 season, so he should be able to get back to that number as the season progresses. Quickley's next chance to get back on track from beyond the arc comes Friday against Milwaukee.
