Quickley closed with 19 points (7-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-3 FT), two rebounds and eight assists in 35 minutes during Sunday's 116-94 loss to the Knicks.

The Raptors' offense struggled during Sunday's blowout loss, but Quickley was one of the bright spots as he led the team both in points and assists. He has connected on at least three three-pointers in six of his last eight games, and he'll end the month of November having averaged 17.0 points, 6.1 assists, 4.9 rebounds, 2.9 threes and 1.1 steals over 32.7 minutes per game.