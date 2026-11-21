Quickley amassed 18 points (6-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and 10 assists across 33 minutes during Friday's 105-102 victory over Detroit.

Quickley reached double figures in assists for the first time this season, and his efficiency was also encouraging after shooting just 9-for-21 against Washington on Wednesday. Quickley made two crucial free throws in the closing seconds to secure the win, capping a performance in which he balanced scoring and distribution effectively. With Kawhi Leonard (knee) and RJ Barrett (hamstring) sidelined, Quickley should continue seeing ample opportunities to create offense for his teammates but also generate shots for himself. That combination of three-point shooting and assists makes him useful across most formats.