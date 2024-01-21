Quickley contributed 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, 11 assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Saturday's 126-100 loss to the Knicks.

Quickley has quickly established himself as Toronto's starting point guard, and this was the second time he registered double-digit assists in the current month. Over 11 starts in January, Quickley is averaging 17.5 points, 5.7 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.