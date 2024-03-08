Quickley accumulated 21 points (9-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, 18 assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Thursday's 120-113 loss to the Suns.

Quickley had arguably the best performance of his career Thursday. Still, and unfortunately for him, his efforts were not enough to lift the Raptors to victory against a Western Conference powerhouse such as the Suns. Quickley has been on a tear of late and is showing what he can do in a starting role, recording three double-doubles over his last four games while averaging 20.9 points, 8.9 assists, 6.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game since the end of the All-Star break.