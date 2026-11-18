Quickley tallied 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt), a rebound and seven assists across 34 minutes in Tuesday's 111-102 loss to the Knicks.

Quickley's seven assists led Toronto, but his scoring has been relatively modest in the two consecutive meetings with New York, totaling 31 points on 13-for-29 shooting combined. He's also recorded 13 assists across those contests, demonstrating that his playmaking responsibilities remain significant even when his shot volume is limited. With Scottie Barnes back in the lineup, Quickley has another established ball-handler alongside him, but his ability to contribute as both a scorer and facilitator should help maintain his offensive role.