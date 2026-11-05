Quickley tallied 13 points (5-12 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), a rebound, seven assists and two steals across 32 minutes in Wednesday's 128-109 loss to the Nuggets.

Quickley struggled from beyond the arc, connecting on just two of eight attempts, but his seven assists and two steals helped compensate for the inefficient shooting. His role as Toronto's primary facilitator continues to provide consistent playmaking opportunities, but Quickley's value remains strongest when his scoring complements his assist totals.