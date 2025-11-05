Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Dishes seven dimes in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Quickley ended with 15 points (5-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 128-100 win over Milwaukee.
Quickley has hit or exceeded the seven assist mark in five out of eight games so far and is averaging 6.4 on the season. However, his shot has not been falling, as he is averaging 38.2 percent from the field and 27.9 percent from three. It is encouraging to see that Quickley continues to create shots for his teammates despite struggling from the field.
