Quickley (undisclosed) didn't return to Sunday's 115-108 win over the Clippers after exiting to the locker room in the third quarter. He finished the game with 11 points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and six assists across 17 minutes.

Quickley appeared in just his second matchup following an eight-game absence due to a hip injury, though he was unable to continue after exiting to the locker room for an unknown reason. The 25-year-old returned to the bench in the fourth quarter but didn't check back into the game. However, he was likely near his minutes restriction, as he played only 15 minutes in Friday's loss to the Bulls. Quickley's status will be something to monitor ahead of Tuesday's game against the Knicks, as the club will likely continue to ease him back into full playing form.