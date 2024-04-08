Quickley ended Sunday's 130-122 victory over Washington with 31 points (9-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 10-10 FT), seven rebounds, 13 assists and one steal across 36 minutes.

Quickley nearly triple-doubled while leading the Raptors to their second straight win. He has taken that next step as a player since joining Toronto, and he's been on fire in April. Over his last four games, Quickley has averaged 23.0 points, 7.8 assists, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 2.8 three-pointers.