Quickley ended with 22 points (6-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 8-8 FT), seven rebounds and 11 assists in 36 minutes during Sunday's 111-106 win over the Hornets.

The fourth-year guard produced his second straight double-double, this one coming without Scottie Barnes (hand) in the lineup. Quickley's usage figures to rise while Barnes is sidelined, but his numbers were already on the upswing -- over the last seven games, the former Knick is averaging 20.4 points, 6.9 assists, 6.0 boards, 3.6 threes and 1.1 steals while shooting 41.7 percent from beyond the arc.