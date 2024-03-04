Quickley ended with 22 points (6-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 8-8 FT), seven rebounds and 11 assists in 36 minutes during Sunday's 111-106 win over the Hornets.
The fourth-year guard produced his second straight double-double, this one coming without Scottie Barnes (hand) in the lineup. Quickley's usage figures to rise while Barnes is sidelined, but his numbers were already on the upswing -- over the last seven games, the former Knick is averaging 20.4 points, 6.9 assists, 6.0 boards, 3.6 threes and 1.1 steals while shooting 41.7 percent from beyond the arc.
More News
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Hits 28 points in loss to Dallas•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Scores 19 points•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Drains six treys in win•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Scores 24 in win over Nets•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Hits 25-point mark Friday•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Goes for 18 points•