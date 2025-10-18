Quickley totaled 18 points (6-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 119-114 preseason victory over the Nets.

Quickley wasn't shy about letting it fly on the offensive end in his team's preseason finale, needing 16 attempts from the field to reach 18 points. He was far more impressive as a facilitator, earning a double-double by dishing out a team-high 10 dimes. Quickly will open the 2025-26 regular season Wednesday in Atlanta as Toronto's starting point guard.