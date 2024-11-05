Quickley (pelvis) is doubtful to play Wednesday at Sacramento, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.
Quickley has been limited to just one appearance this season, and the doubtful tag suggests the 25-year-old is not likely to suit up Wednesday. If that's the case, then Davion Mitchell and Jamal Shead should continue to handle most of the ball-handling duties in the backfield.
