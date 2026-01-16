default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Quickley (back) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Clippers, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

After originally being deemed questionable, Quickley is now expected to miss two straight contests due to back spasms. With the guard likely to be out Friday, Jamal Shead is primed to see a big rise in playmaking duties as Toronto's top point guard.

More News