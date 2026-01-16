Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Downgraded to doubtful
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Quickley (back) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Clippers, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
After originally being deemed questionable, Quickley is now expected to miss two straight contests due to back spasms. With the guard likely to be out Friday, Jamal Shead is primed to see a big rise in playmaking duties as Toronto's top point guard.
