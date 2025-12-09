Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Downgraded to questionable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Quickley (illness) is questionable for Tuesday's game against New York, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.
Quickley was a late addition to the injury report. He played through this same illness Sunday, finishing with 11 points in 31 minutes. It sounds like the guard is shaping up to be a game-time call.
