Quickley ended with a team-high 24 points (9-20 FG, 6-11 3Pt), seven rebounds and five assists in 37 minutes during Friday's 123-121 victory over the Hawks.

It's the fourth time in 10 February games Quickley has scored more than 20 points, and the seventh time he's struck for multiple three-pointers. The 24-year-old is blossoming with the Raptors -- in 22 games since being traded by the Knicks, he's averaging 16.9 points, 5.6 assists, 4.2 boards and 2.9 threes while shooting 42.9 percent from beyond the arc.