Quickley chipped in 21 points (8-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds and five assists across 26 minutes before fouling out of Tuesday's 132-131 loss to the Lakers.

Quickley has won the starting point guard gig over Dennis Schroder in the short term, and he's unlikely to cede the position if he continues at his current clip. Since coming over from the Knicks, he's averaged 18.0 points, 6.2 assists and 4.8 rebounds, which is a slight upgrade over what Schroder was producing as the starter.