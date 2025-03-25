Quickley registered 21 points (5-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal in 26 minutes during Monday's 112-104 win over the Wizards.

Quickley was back in the lineup after sitting out the previous night, a trend that is all too familiar when it comes to Toronto's current mindset. Along with RJ Barrett, Scottie Barnes and Jakob Poeltl, Quickley has missed sporadic games over the past month. The Raptors are playing for lottery balls at this point, meaning Quickley will likely miss at least a couple more games before the season is done.