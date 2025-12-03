Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Efficient effort in Tuesday's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Quickley compiled 23 points (9-11 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight assists and five rebounds over 35 minutes during the Raptors' 121-118 win over the Trail Blazers on Tuesday.
Quickley got off to a hot start with 12 first-quarter points, and his five three-pointers tied a season high that he has now reached three times. The sixth-year point guard has logged at least seven dimes in five of his last seven outings and is averaging a career-high 6.4 assists per game to open the 2025-26 regular season.
