Quickley registered 25 points (10-13 FG, 5-7 3Pt), six assists and one rebound over 32 minutes during the Raptors' 126-113 win over the Cavaliers on Thursday.

It was another efficient night for Quickley, who tied a season high with five three-pointers while finishing as the Raptors' second-leading scorer behind Scottie Barnes (28). Quickley has scored at least 20 points in each of his last three games after failing to reach that mark through the first nine games of the regular season. Through six games in November, he has averaged 18.8 points, 5.5 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals over 32.0 minutes per game while shooting 51.9 percent from the field and 47.6 percent from three on 7.0 3PA/G.