Quickley (undisclosed) exited to the locker room in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Clippers, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.
Quickley is playing in just his second matchup following an eight-game absence due to a hip injury, though there is no indication that the hip is the reason for his early departure. If the 25-year-old is unable to come back, Scottie Barnes should take on more responsibility handling the rock with Jamal Shead (illness) on the shelf.
More News
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Scores 14 points in 15 minutes•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Available with restrictions•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Iffy for Friday•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Missing eighth straight game•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Ruled out for Monday•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Remains out for Saturday•