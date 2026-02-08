Quickley (ankle) is still a game-time decision but is expected to play against the Pacers on Sunday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Quickley was added to the Raptors' injury report after he sprained his ankle during Saturday's practice. It appears the sixth-year pro will give it a go Sunday, but expect Jamal Shead to see an uptick in minutes if the Raptors opt to limit Quickley's playing time.