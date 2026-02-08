Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Expected to play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Quickley (ankle) is still a game-time decision but is expected to play against the Pacers on Sunday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Quickley was added to the Raptors' injury report after he sprained his ankle during Saturday's practice. It appears the sixth-year pro will give it a go Sunday, but expect Jamal Shead to see an uptick in minutes if the Raptors opt to limit Quickley's playing time.
More News
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Available to play•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Sprains ankle, iffy for Sunday•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Chips in 24 points in win•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Drills six triples•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Well-rounded outing in win•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Clutch fourth quarter vs. OKC•