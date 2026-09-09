Quickley enters next season with pressure on him alongside RJ Barrett in the Raptors' backcourt, according to Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic.

Although expectations in Toronto are rising, the anticipated arrival of Kawhi Leonard should help alleviate some of the offensive burdens on Quickley at point guard. Quickley went down with a strained hamstring late last season, but not before he recorded a career-high 70 regular-season starts and averaged a career-best 5.9 assists and 1.3 steals in 31.9 minutes per game. The 27-year-old also ranked sixth in the league among qualifiers in assist to turnover ratio (4.1) last year, so Quickley's ability to orchestrate the offense efficiently should help him maintain mid-round fantasy value even if he slots in as perhaps the fourth scoring option behind Leonard, Barrett and also Scottie Barnes.