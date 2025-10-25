Quickley supplied 19 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-10 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Friday's 122-116 loss to the Bucks.

Quickley struggled with his efficiency at the free-throw line, but he made up for it by registering a game-high eight dimes while leading the team in rebounding. An area of some concern for the sixth-year pro is his shooting from beyond the arc, as he's gone 1-for-11 from three through the first two games of the 2025-26 campaign. Quickly averaged 5.8 assists per game during the 2024-25 campaign, and those numbers should get a boost while playing alongside the likes of Brandon Ingram, Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett and Jakob Poeltl.