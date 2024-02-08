Quickley logged 18 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and four assists over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 123-117 victory over the Hornets.

Quickley has settled as Toronto's starting point guard and has taken on a bigger role compared to the one he had with the Knicks, at least from a playing time perspective. His scoring figures have not experienced a marked uptick, though. He's averaging 16.8 points per game since moving to Toronto compared to the 15.0 points he was averaging for the Knicks prior to being traded. He has more stability in the role, but his numbers have not fluctuated much.