Quickley (illness) will play in Sunday's game against the Celtics, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Quickley has yet to miss a game this season and will shed his questionable tag due to an illness Sunday. The 26-year-old point guard has scored 22 or more points in three of his last five outings, averaging 21.6 points, 7.0 assists and 2.8 rebounds across 34.0 minutes per game during that span.