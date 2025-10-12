Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Good to go Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Quickley (rest) will play in Sunday's preseason game against the Wizards, Vivek Jacob of the Raptors' official site reports.
After taking Friday's game against the Celtics off for maintenance, Quickley is back in the starting lineup Sunday. The guard is averaging 8.0 points, 3.5 assists and 1.5 rebounds through two exhibitions.
