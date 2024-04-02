Quickley (personal/conditioning) is available for Tuesday's game versus the Lakers, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Quickley will return to action Tuesday after missing Toronto's last six contests due to personal reasons and a return to competitive conditioning. While the 24-year-old guard will be on a minutes restriction, he should still replace Javon Freeman-Liberty in the starting lineup against Los Angeles.
More News
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Probable against Lakers•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Won't play Sunday•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Will remain sidelined Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Goes through practice•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Out Monday, but back in Toronto•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Still away from team•