Quickley had 17 points (7-20 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, 11 assists and one steal across 43 minutes during Sunday's 135-127 double-overtime loss to the Thunder.

Despite another terrific showing from Quickley, the Raptors dropped their fifth straight game Sunday. Across 14 appearances with his new team, Quickley holds averages of 17.3 points, 6.4 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 2.9 three-pointers on 40.7 percent shooting from the field and 43.5 percent from beyond the arc.