Quickley recorded 25 points (9-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Friday's 107-104 win over the Rockets.

Quickley led the Raptors in scoring Friday, and his contributions were enough to lift the team to victory against the Rockets. Quickley has embraced a starting role since joining Toronto via trade, and his recent numbers have been very good, as he's scored 15-plus points in four of his last five appearances. He's averaging 17.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game since the beginning of January.