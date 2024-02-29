Quickley amassed 28 points (10-18 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, nine assists and two steals over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 136-125 loss to the Mavericks.

Quickley finished just one assist shy of recording what would've been his first double-double since Feb. 4, when he posted 17 points and 11 assists in a loss to the Thunder. Quickley has experienced a bigger role on offense since the trade that sent him from New York to Toronto, and he has been making an impact in the starting role he was desperately looking for when leaving New York. Quickley is averaging 18.3 points, 5.2 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game since the beginning of February.