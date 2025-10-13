Quickley finished with 18 points (6-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and three assists in Sunday's preseason win over the Wizards.

After sitting out the last preseason game, Quickley was back in action, leading the Raptors with 18 points. After an injury-riddled 2024-25 campaign, Quickley is looking to turn things around in what could be a weakened Eastern Conference. Everything going to plan, expect to see him playing upwards of 30 minutes per night, providing above-average scoring and assist numbers.